Jurors Begin Hearing Testimony In The Irene Garza Murder Trial
Jurors Begin Hearing Testimony In The Irene Garza Murder Trial

John Feit

Former McAllen priest John Feit engaged in “betrayal, murder, and cover-up” when he raped and suffocated former beauty queen Irene Garza. That’s part of what prosecutors told a Hidalgo County jury in their statements opening the trial Thursday – 57 years after Garza was killed.

Prosecutors say Feit committed the murder with “malice and forethought”, telling jurors Feit heard Garza’s Easter weekend confession, then lured her to the rectory of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and killed her.

Irene Garza

Defense attorneys, in their opening statements, told jurors there wasn’t enough evidence in 1960 to show Feit committed murder and there isn’t enough evidence now. Prosecutors have since called four witnesses to the stand during this first day of testimony. A 7 woman-5 man jury is hearing the testimony and will eventually decide if the now-85-year-old Feit was responsible for the death of Irene Garza.

