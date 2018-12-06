Home LOCAL Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent
Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent
Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

A week after a Cameron County jury sentenced him to death, a district judge has made it official.  Judge Migdalia Lopez Tuesday certified the jury’s decision to hand down the death penalty against Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval for the murder of Border Patrol agent and La Feria native Javier Vega Junior.

Jurors had deliberated only about an hour-and-a-half last Tuesday before agreeing the 34-year-old Tijerina-Sandoval should die for the crime. The Mexican national had been convicted of capital murder and attempted capital murder, stemming from the attempted robbery of Vega and his family at a remote fishing spot in Willacy County four years ago. Vega was killed and his father was wounded.

