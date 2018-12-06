Jurors Decide On Death For Man Convicted Of Killing Valley Border Patrol Agent

A week after a Cameron County jury sentenced him to death, a district judge has made it official. Judge Migdalia Lopez Tuesday certified the jury’s decision to hand down the death penalty against Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval for the murder of Border Patrol agent and La Feria native Javier Vega Junior.

Jurors had deliberated only about an hour-and-a-half last Tuesday before agreeing the 34-year-old Tijerina-Sandoval should die for the crime. The Mexican national had been convicted of capital murder and attempted capital murder, stemming from the attempted robbery of Vega and his family at a remote fishing spot in Willacy County four years ago. Vega was killed and his father was wounded.