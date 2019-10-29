Jurors Find Valley Man Guilty Of Murder In Edinburg Road Rage Shooting

A Hidalgo County jury has convicted a Valley man of murder in a road rage shooting in Edinburg a little more than two years ago.

Jurors deliberated about 5 hours over two days before returning mid-morning with a verdict of guilty against 33-year-old Fabian Paredes. Jurors sided with prosecutors who argued Paredes intentionally shot 25-year-old Joshua Sanchez at an intersection outside the Hidalgo County Courthouse.

The judge revoked Paredes’ bond and ordered him back to jail, pending a bond reduction hearing on Monday. He will be sentenced on the murder charge December 10th.