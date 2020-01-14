LOCALTRENDING

Jurors To Begin Deliberating High-Profile Valley Healthcare Fraud Trial

After nearly a month-and-a-half of testimony and evidence, jury deliberations will begin this morning in the healthcare fraud trial of Valley rheumatologist Dr. Jorge Zamora-Quezada.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their final arguments to jurors Monday afternoon – after the defense team filed motions in the morning that led to one of the three co-defendants being dropped from the case. The McAllen Monitor’s reporter in the courtroom reports Judge Ricardo Hinojosa dismissed all charges against Felix Ramos, a former employee of Zamora-Quezada, saying not enough evidence had been presented to prove Ramos’ guilt. In addition, the judge dismissed two of three conspiracy charges against two other co-defendants – clinic employee Estella Natera and Zamora-Quezada’s wife.

Dr. Zamora-Quezada is accused of purposely misdiagnosing patients in order to provide unnecessary treatments for which he would bill both public and private health insurers.

