Jurors To Resume Deliberations In Ex-Border Patrol Agent’s Murder Trial

Jurors resume deliberations Monday morning in the capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent and his younger brother. The Cameron County jurors debated a little more than two hours Friday afternoon without reaching a verdict. The panel is deciding whether 31-year-old Joel Luna is guilty of capital murder in the drug cartel-related killing of a Honduran man.

Frankie Palacios was shot and killed in the Edinburg tire shop owned by Luna’s younger brother Eduardo in March of 2015. Palacios’ headless body was found in the Laguna Madre at South Padre Island. The prosecution points to a safe in Joel’s mother-in-law’s home in San Juan that contained cocaine, cash, ammunition, and Joel’s Border Patrol badge – as proof he knew about his brothers’ criminal activities. Defense attorneys claim none of the evidence prosecutors presented proved Luna committed murder or was involved in drug trafficking.