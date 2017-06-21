Jury Acquits Ex-Milwaukee Officer Of Killing Suspect

(Milwaukee, WI) — A jury is finding a former Milwaukee police officer not guilty in a 2016 police shooting of a black man. Dominique Heaggan-Brown, who is also black, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide for shooting and killing Sylville Smith during a foot chase in August of last year.

Prosecutors argued that the first shot he fired at Smith was justified, but the second one, which proved deadly when it hit the man in the chest, was not.

Defense attorneys noted there were less than two seconds between the shots, and said if the first shot that hit Smith in the arm was justified, so was the second. The shooting sparked two nights of unrest and violence last August.