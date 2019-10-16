Jury Awards $450K To Sandy Hook Parent In Defamation Case

A jury is awarding a Sandy Hook massacre parent 450-thousand-dollars in a defamation lawsuit. The father of six-year-old victim Noah Pozner sued James Fetzer and Mike Palacek after they co-wrote a book titled, “Nobody Died at Sandy Hook.”

In the book, they alleged the Newtown massacre was staged by the federal government. Twenty children and six adults were killed in the 2012 Newtown shooting. Parents of victims have said they received threats by people who believed a conspiracy theory that the shooting was fake.

Fetzer’s lawyer said they plan to appeal the ruling. He said Fetzer has the right to believe the shooting never happened and the right to express his ignorance.