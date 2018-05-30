Jury Convicts Accused Killer Of Valley Border Patrol Agent

Guilty of capital murder and attempted capital murder – the verdict handed down Wednesday afternoon in the death penalty trial of one of two men charged in the killing of Border Patrol agent Javier Vega. The Cameron County jury deliberated less than two hours before convicting Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval.

Jurors sided with prosecutors who over the last 11 days worked to show that Tijerina-Sandoval was one of two men who tried to rob Vega and his family as they were fishing in a remote area of coastal Willacy County four years ago. Vega confronted the two, and was shot and killed. Vega’s father was shot and wounded.

The sentencing phase of the trial is expected to begin soon. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.