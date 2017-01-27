Home LOCAL Jury Could Begin Deliberations In Ex-Border Patrol Agent’s Murder Trial
Jury Could Begin Deliberations In Ex-Border Patrol Agent’s Murder Trial
LOCAL
0

Jury Could Begin Deliberations In Ex-Border Patrol Agent’s Murder Trial

0
0
joel luna border patrol agent headless body murder
now viewing

Jury Could Begin Deliberations In Ex-Border Patrol Agent’s Murder Trial

EXECUTION GURNEY AND VACCINE
now playing

Report: Texas Prison System Tried To Buy Execution Drugs From Dubious Overseas Supplier

MISSION REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER MISSION TEXAS
now playing

Mission Hospital Eliminates 24-Hour Sexual Assault Forensic Unit

WireAP_21ad547bfe8a4e5fb3ae39e28e0e3732_12x5_1600
now playing

Russian Parliament Decriminalizes Forms Of Domestic Violence

doctor15
now playing

Doctors Without Borders Says It Plans To Return To Somalia

Virgin-Trains
now playing

Belgium, France, Netherlands To Introduce Rail ID Checks

US Republicans Great Britain
now playing

In Need Of Allies, Trump And Britain's Theresa May To Meet

image (6)
now playing

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Call Set For Saturday

WireAP_6650fdd0b38f4d1bb7ac5b019ef6786f_12x5_1600
now playing

Elderly Survivors Visit Auschwitz 72 Years After Liberation

March for Life
now playing

DC's March For Life To Highlight Gains By Abortion Opponents

2017 PRESIDENTIAL IGNAUGURATION
now playing

Trump Supporter Leaves Waitress $450 Tip, Message Of Unity

Prosecutors and the defense have rested in the Cameron County capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent and his younger brother. 31-year-old Joel Luna is accused of playing a role in the drug cartel-related killing of a Honduran man whose headless body was found in the bay waters of South Padre Island during Spring Break week in 2015.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys Thursday wrapped up more than a week of testimony – much of it from the prosecution’s key witness – Luna’s older brother Fernando. He told jurors it was Eduardo who shot and killed Frankie Palacios inside the Edinburg tire shop that Eduardo owned. Fernando said Eduardo feared Palacios was about to tell authorities about their ties to Gulf cartel drug trafficking. Fernando also testified that Joel Luna had no prior knowledge of the murder, nor was he involved in their drug activities. Fernando Luna had struck a deal with prosecutors last year for his testimony in exchange for leniency.

Related posts:

  1. Ex-CBP Officer Opts To Plead Guilty To A 6-Year-Old Murder
  2. Jury Picked For Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
  3. Edinburg-Area Woman Killed, Boyfriend Facing Murder Charge
  4. Border Patrol Chief Out Day After Trump Border Fence Decree
Related Posts
MISSION REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER MISSION TEXAS

Mission Hospital Eliminates 24-Hour Sexual Assault Forensic Unit

jsalinas 0
ZIKA VIRUS

DSHS: Pregnant Woman Contracts Zika Virus In Brownsville

jsalinas 0
stabbing-news

Teen Niece Accused Of Killing Her Uncle

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video