Jury Could Begin Deliberations In Ex-Border Patrol Agent’s Murder Trial

Prosecutors and the defense have rested in the Cameron County capital murder trial of a former Border Patrol agent and his younger brother. 31-year-old Joel Luna is accused of playing a role in the drug cartel-related killing of a Honduran man whose headless body was found in the bay waters of South Padre Island during Spring Break week in 2015.

Prosecutors and defense attorneys Thursday wrapped up more than a week of testimony – much of it from the prosecution’s key witness – Luna’s older brother Fernando. He told jurors it was Eduardo who shot and killed Frankie Palacios inside the Edinburg tire shop that Eduardo owned. Fernando said Eduardo feared Palacios was about to tell authorities about their ties to Gulf cartel drug trafficking. Fernando also testified that Joel Luna had no prior knowledge of the murder, nor was he involved in their drug activities. Fernando Luna had struck a deal with prosecutors last year for his testimony in exchange for leniency.