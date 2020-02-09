Jury: Death Penalty For Man In Louisiana Deputies’ Killings

(AP) – A jury has opted for the death penalty for a man convicted of killing two Louisiana sheriff’s deputies during a bloody gun battle in 2012.

The Times-Picayune/New Orleans Advocate reported that Kyle Joekel showed little reaction to the jury’s decision Sunday at the St. John the Baptist Parish courthouse.

Jurors convicted the 35-year-old Joekel on Friday of two counts of first-degree murder. Deputies Brandon Nielsen and Jeremy Triche were killed during a shootout at a trailer park in an area west of New Orleans. Authorities said an early morning assault on another deputy led to that deadly shootout.