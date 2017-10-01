Jury Decides On Death Penalty For Dylann Roof

(AP) – Dylann Roof has been sentenced to death for killing nine black church members during Bible study in a racially motivated attack, the first person to face execution for federal hate crime convictions. A jury deliberated his sentence for about three hours, capping a trial in which Roof did not fight for his life or show any remorse.

At the beginning of the trial, he addressed jurors directly, insisting that he wasn’t mentally ill, but he never asked them for forgiveness or mercy, or explained the crime. He threw away one last chance to plead for his life on Tuesday, telling jurors: “I still feel like I had to do it.” Every juror looked directly at Roof as he spoke for about five minutes. A few nodded as he reminded them that they said during jury selection they could fairly weigh the factors of his case. Only one of them, he noted, had to disagree to spare his life.