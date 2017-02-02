Jury Deliberations Drag On In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial

There are reports that the jury deliberating in the corruption trial of Cameron County’s Tax Assessor-Collector has reached a verdict on all counts, but one.

Tony Yzaguirre is on trial on 15 counts of bribery, abuse of office, and official oppression – and it’s the single count of official oppression jurors are still wrangling over. Jurors have deliberated a little more than seven hours over two days, trying to decide of Yzaguirre was taking cash to fast-track vehicle registrations and title transfers.