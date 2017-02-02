Home LOCAL Jury Deliberations Drag On In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
Jury Deliberations Drag On In Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
LOCAL
There are reports that the jury deliberating in the corruption trial of Cameron County’s Tax Assessor-Collector has reached a verdict on all counts, but one.

Tony Yzaguirre

Tony Yzaguirre is on trial on 15 counts of bribery, abuse of office, and official oppression – and it’s the single count of official oppression jurors are still wrangling over. Jurors have deliberated a little more than seven hours over two days, trying to decide of Yzaguirre was taking cash to fast-track vehicle registrations and title transfers.

