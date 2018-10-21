Home TEXAS Jury Find Woman Guilty Of Keeping Food From Young Son
(AP) – A jury has convicted a North Texas woman of attempted murder for withholding food and nutrients from her young son in a case prosecutors say included subjecting the child to needless surgeries.

Danita Tutt Photo courtesy of Fort Worth Police Dept.

The Tarrant County jury Friday also found 42-year-old Danita Tutt of Cleburne guilty of causing injury to a child. She was acquitted on two other counts of injury to a child.

Prosecutors say Tutt lied to doctors about her son’s symptoms, resulting in the boy, now 13, undergoing unnecessary gastrostomy surgery and other procedures.  Child Protective Services removed the boy and his younger brother from their home in 2016.

Tutt has argued her son suffered a brain hemorrhage at birth, resulting in years of serious health problems.  The punishment phase of the trial is scheduled to begin Monday.

