Jury Finds Cosby Guilty
Jury Finds Cosby Guilty

BILL COSBY
Jury Finds Cosby Guilty

A jury is finding Bill Cosby guilty in his sexual assault retrial.

The comedian and TV sitcom dad was accused of three counts of aggravated indecent assault in 2004. During closing arguments, Cosby’s legal team said the prosecution had presented a weak case with questionable witnesses. They claimed accuser Andrea Constand is a pathological liar.

The lead prosecutor accused Cosby’s team of shamefully attacking a woman who has come forward to report a sexual assault. Cosby didn’t take the stand in the trial.

