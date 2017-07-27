Home LOCAL Jury Finds Defendants Guilty In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata
Jury Finds Defendants Guilty In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata
Jury Finds Defendants Guilty In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata

Jury Finds Defendants Guilty In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata

Brownsville ICE agent Jaime Zapata

A guilty verdict Thursday afternoon against the two Mexican nationals charged in an attack that killed Brownsville ICE agent Jaime Zapata.

A federal jury in Washington D.C deliberated about eight hours over two days before convicting Jesus Ivan Quezada-Pina and Jose Manuel Garcia-Sota.

Thursday afternoon’s verdict followed a 15-day trial. Jurors sided with the prosecution case that the defendants were part of group that ambushed a U.S. government vehicle near San Luis Potosi February 15th 2011. Zapata was shot and killed. His partner, victor Avila, was seriously wounded.

