Jury Finds Defendants Guilty In Attack That Killed Brownsville ICE Agent Jaime Zapata

A guilty verdict Thursday afternoon against the two Mexican nationals charged in an attack that killed Brownsville ICE agent Jaime Zapata.

A federal jury in Washington D.C deliberated about eight hours over two days before convicting Jesus Ivan Quezada-Pina and Jose Manuel Garcia-Sota.

Thursday afternoon’s verdict followed a 15-day trial. Jurors sided with the prosecution case that the defendants were part of group that ambushed a U.S. government vehicle near San Luis Potosi February 15th 2011. Zapata was shot and killed. His partner, victor Avila, was seriously wounded.