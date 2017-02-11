Home LOCAL Jury Finds Former McAllen Hospice Administrator Guilty As Charged
(Edinburg, TX) — Sentencing comes up today after last night’s jury verdict to convict a former hospice administrator of capital murder. Monica Patterson was found guilty of all charges including murder and theft in the death of Martin Knell in 2015. Knell was being cared for at the Comfort House hospice in McAllen where Patterson was administrator. The prosecution claimed Patterson and an accomplice killed Knell to collect the man’s money after Patterson convinced Knell to include her in his will and make her executor of his estate.

