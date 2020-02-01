Jury Foreman Regrets Convicting Teen In Girl’s 2002 Death

The foreman of the jury that sent a Minnesota teen away for life in the 2002 death of an 11-year-old girl says he regrets voting to convict. Joe McLean cites a recent Associated Press investigation, and says he feels the jury was misled. The AP uncovered new evidence and numerous inconsistencies in the police investigation of Myon Burrell. Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who led the Hennepin County Attorney’s office at the time of Tyesha Edwards’s death, was asked about the case while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in New Hampshire. She says, “If there is new evidence, this should be reviewed immediately.”
