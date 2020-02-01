Jury Foreman Regrets Convicting Teen In Girl’s 2002 Death

Myon Burrell, convicted in the murder of Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl pierced in the heart by a stray bullet in 2002 while doing homework at her family's dining room table, is interviewed at the Stillwater Correctional Facility, Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, in Stillwater, Minn. Burrell, convicted with no gun, fingerprints or hard evidence implicating him, has drawn a growing number of legal experts, community leaders and civil rights activists who are worried that the black teenager may have been wrongly convicted. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The foreman of the jury that sent a Minnesota teen away for life in the 2002 death of an 11-year-old girl says he regrets voting to convict. Joe McLean cites a recent Associated Press investigation, and says he feels the jury was misled. The AP uncovered new evidence and numerous inconsistencies in the police investigation of Myon Burrell. Meanwhile, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who led the Hennepin County Attorney’s office at the time of Tyesha Edwards’s death, was asked about the case while campaigning for the Democratic presidential nomination in New Hampshire. She says, “If there is new evidence, this should be reviewed immediately.”