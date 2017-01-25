Home LOCAL Jury Picked For Yzaguirre Corruption Trial
A jury has been selected for the corruption trial of Cameron County Tax Assessor-Collector Tony Yzaguirre. Yzaguirre is standing trial on 23 counts of bribery, abuse of office, oppression, and engaging in organized crime. Prosecutors say he facilitated vehicle registrations in exchange for cash.

Tony Yzaguirre

Yzaguirre’s trial is getting underway just a little more than a year after federal, state, and local authorities raided his office. The trial is being held in Nueces County where it was moved when a Cameron County judge determined Yzaguirre couldn’t get a fair trial in the Valley due to the publicity surrounding the case.

