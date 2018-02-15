Jury Questioning Continues Ahead Of Trial For Accused Border Patrol Agent Killer

Prosecutors and defense attorneys continue to question hundreds of potential jurors for the death penalty trial of one of the men charged with killing Border Patrol agent Javier Vega.

The attorneys are sifting through a pool of more than 400 prospective jurors in the initial questioning phase, as they work to narrow the group down to a panel of 12 jurors plus 2 alternates. The process is expected to take up to three weeks.

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval is charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder in the shooting death of Vega and in the wounding of Vega’s father. It happened as Tijerina-Sandoval and a second man allegedly tried to rob Vega and his family as they were fishing near Santa Monica back in August of 2014.

Tijerina-Sandoval is being tried in Cameron County after a judge agreed that an impartial jury couldn’t have been selected in Willacy County.