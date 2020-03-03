Jury Rejects High Priest Claim, Convicts Mission Man Of Immigrant Smuggling

A Mission man, who claimed to be a high priest, has been convicted of immigrant smuggling. Following a 2-day trial, a Corpus Christi federal jury Tuesday found Emiliano Espinoza-Guajardo guilty of smuggling two undocumented immigrants.

Prosecutors had showed that Espinoza-Guajardo last October tried to drive the men through the Border Patrol’s Falfurrias checkpoint. But agents said he seemed unusually nervous, they searched his SUV, and found two men trying to hide in the back of the vehicle.

Defense attorneys tried to show that Espinoza-Guajardo was a high priest who by definition could do no wrong. Jurors didn’t buy it, and the 59-year-old Mission man is now facing up to five years in federal prison.