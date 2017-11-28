Home LOCAL Jury Selection Expected To Conclude Wednesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Od Murder Case
Jury Selection Expected To Conclude Wednesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Od Murder Case
Jury Selection Expected To Conclude Wednesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Od Murder Case

Jury Selection Expected To Conclude Wednesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Od Murder Case

By the end of the day Wednesday, a jury is expected to be empaneled in the murder trial of a one-time McAllen priest accused of killing – 57 years ago – a former beauty queen.

John Feit

Prosecutors and defense attorneys began Tuesday to pick the 12-person panel that will decide if John Feit beat, raped, and suffocated Irene Garza in April of 1960. Garza was killed after Feit heard her Easter weekend confession at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Feit had been questioned about Garza’s disappearance but was ruled out as a suspect. The case was re-opened in 2002, it was sent to a grand jury, but citing no new evidence, the panel did not return an indictment.

However, the case was re-opened again in 2015 by newly-elected District Attorney Ricardo Rodriguez, and the renewed investigation led to Feit being indicted for murder. Prosecutors are scheduled to open their case against Feit Thursday.

