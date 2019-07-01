Jury Selection Set To Start In Ex-Judge’s Bribery Trial

Jury selection is to begin Tuesday in the federal judicial corruption trial of former 93rd District Court judge Rudy Delgado.

Delgado is standing trial 15 months after he was first indicted on bribery and conspiracy charges. A few months later, a superceding indictment was handed up – adding a charge of obstructing justice.

Delgado is accused of soliciting and accepting money and gifts from at least one local attorney in exchange for providing judicial favors. Prosecutors say he also attempted to deceive federal agents about the alleged bribes.

The trial is being held in McAllen after a federal court judge in Houston last month granted a change of venue motion filed by Delgado’s attorneys.