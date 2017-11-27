Jury Selection To Begin Tuesday In High-Profile 57-Year-Old Murder Case

Jury selection in the 57-year-old Irene Garza murder case will begin Tuesday after being postponed Monday by a final pre-trial hearing. 92nd District Court Judge Luis Singleterry used part of the day Monday to set down the guidelines of media coverage of the case that has garnered national attention.

Singleterry is prohibiting live streaming of the trial, but is allowing one television camera and one still photographer in the courtroom. There will be no cameras in the courtroom during jury selection, which is expected to take two days. Opening statements are tentatively set for Thursday.

Former McAllen priest John Feit is standing trial in the 1960 murder of former beauty queen and teacher Irene Garza. Garza had been beaten and suffocated sometime after Feit heard her Easter weekend confession at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her body was found in a McAllen canal several days later.