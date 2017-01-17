Home LOCAL Jury Selection Underway In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol Agent
Jury Selection Underway In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol Agent
Jury Selection Underway In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol Agent

Jury Selection Underway In Capital Murder Trial Of Ex-Border Patrol Agent

Prosecuting and defense attorneys are picking the jury for the capital murder and drug trafficking trial of a former Border Patrol agent. 31-year-old Joel Luna is accused in the suspected drug cartel-related slaying of a Honduran man, whose headless body was found in the bay waters of South Padre Island during Spring Break week two years ago.

Jose Francisco Palacios Paz
Jose Francisco Palacios Paz

Prosecutors say Luna and his two brothers plotted to kill Jose Francisco Palacios Paz because he was going to snitch on their drug trafficking operation. However, Luna’s lawyer maintains he had nothing to do with it and is a victim of guilt-by-association.

Luna, who was a Border Patrol agent in Hebronville, is standing trial with one of his brothers, Eduardo Luna Rodriguez. However, a second brother is to testify against them. Fernando Luna Rodriguez struck a deal with prosecutors last August, in which the murder charge was dropped in exchange for his testimony. It’s believed the victim was killed at the Edinburg tire shop owned by Fernando Luna, which investigators say was a front for a Mexican cartel drug trafficking operation.

