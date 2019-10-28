Jury Selection Underway In High-Profile Starr County Murder

More than two years after the crime, jury selection is underway in the trial of two Starr County men accused in the killing of Chayse Olivarez. 19-year-old Jose Luis Garcia and 20-year-old Salvador Ivan Martinez are charged with capital murder in the apparent drug-related slaying of their acquaintance.

The 17-year-old Olivarez had disappeared from Rio Grande City July 29th 2017. His dismembered and charred remains were found in trash bags on a ranch near Roma about two weeks later.

The high-profile case is being tried in Hidalgo County after a judge ruled it was unlikely an impartial jury could be selected in Starr County. Two other men are also charged in the case, but are set to stand trial later.