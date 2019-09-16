Jury Selection Underway In Security Breach Trial Of Former Brownsville Fire Chief

Jury selection has begun in the first of what could be two criminal trials of former Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo. Elizondo is currently being prosecuted on six counts of computer security breach.

Elizondo is alleged to have accessed the fire department’s Emergency Reporting System without permission while he was under suspension. Elizondo had been suspended as fire chief back in October of 2017 after he was indicted on charges of theft and misapplication of fiduciary property.

Elizondo was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Brownsville Firefighters Association at the time he was president of the union. Elizondo’s security breach trial is being heard by 107th District Court Judge Benjamin Euresti.