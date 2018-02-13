Home LOCAL Jury Selection Underway In Trial For Accused Killer Of Border Patrol Agent
Jury Selection Underway In Trial For Accused Killer Of Border Patrol Agent
Jury Selection Underway In Trial For Accused Killer Of Border Patrol Agent

Jury Selection Underway In Trial For Accused Killer Of Border Patrol Agent

Jurors are being picked today for the death penalty trial of one of the men charged with killing Border Patrol agent Javier Vega.

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval

Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval is charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder in the shooting death of Vega and in the wounding of Vega’s father.

Willacy County sheriff’s officials have said Tijerina-Sandoval was one of two armed men who tried to rob Vega as he and his family were fishing near Santa Monica back in August of 2014. As Vega pulled a gun, the robbers opened fire, striking Vega in the chest and his father in the hip.

Tijerina-Sandoval is being tried in Cameron County after a judge agreed an impartial jury couldn’t have been selected in Willacy County.

