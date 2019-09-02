Just 2 Weeks Left For Valley Flood Victims To Apply For FEMA Aid

More than $20 million dollars in federal assistance has been approved for victims of the near-record flooding that ravaged much of the Rio Grande Valley early this summer.

According to a news release, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved $9.6 million in individual housing assistance, and another $1.4 million for other needs. Also, the Small Business Administration has approved a little more than $10 million for residential assistance, and about $500,000 for businesses.

In addition, the National Flood Insurance Program has approved claims totaling more than $37 million. For folks who suffered flood damage from the June 24th severe thunderstorms, you have just less than two weeks to apply for federal financial assistance. The three FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers in Cameron, Willacy, and Hidalgo counties are set to close September 16th.