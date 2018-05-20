Home NATIONAL Justice Department Asks IG To Widen Probe Of FBI
Justice Department Asks IG To Widen Probe Of FBI
Justice Department Asks IG To Widen Probe Of FBI

(AP) – The Justice Department has asked its inspector general to determine whether there was any impropriety or political motivation in how the FBI conducted its counterintelligence investigation of persons suspected of involvement with Russian agents who interfered in the presidential election.

A department statement came Sunday after President Donald Trump tweeted that he would “demand” that the DOJ open an investigation into whether the FBI infiltrated his presidential campaign for political purposes. The president said he also wanted investigated whether any demands or requests for such action originated with the Obama administration.

Trump has been promoting a theory about a possible FBI spy on the campaign, though his attorney has cast doubt on it.  The inspector general has already been examining FBI actions in the early stages of the Russia investigation.

  1. County Tax Collector Officials Arrested In Fraud Probe
