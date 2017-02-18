Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

(AP) – The U.S. Department of Justice has questioned how Gov. Greg Abbott’s hiring freeze could affect Texas institutions for people with intellectual disabilities. The Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday that Justice Department officials say potential staffing shortages could cause Texas to violate its federal agreement to improve the facilities. Abbott on Jan. 31, amid budget concerns, ordered a state agency hiring freeze through August. The directive only applies to agencies under Abbott’s office and allows exemptions.

The Justice Department, in a Feb. 7 response, said Texas supported living centers already have serious problems with turnover. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has a filed waiver request with Abbott’s office. An Abbott spokesman says the governor’s office is working to make sure the living centers aren’t negatively affected by the hiring freeze.