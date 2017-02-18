Home TEXAS Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled
Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled
TEXAS
0

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

0
0
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
now viewing

Justice Department Cites Hiring Freeze Concerns For Disabled

Norma McCorvey,
now playing

Woman At Center Of Roe v. Wade Dead At 69

LIBYAN COAST IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Spain Rescues 112 Migrants Off Libyan Coast, 36 More At Sea

Thousands In Barcelona Urge Spain To Take In More Refugees

TURKISH AIRLINES
now playing

UPDATE: Search Finds Nothing Suspicious

Mike Pence
now playing

Pence Urges NATO Members To Spend More On Defense

SpaceX8
now playing

Rocket Trouble Delays SpaceX Launch From NASA Moon Pad

COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL
now playing

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

SELENA
now playing

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG
now playing

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

VOTER-ID
now playing

Hundreds Of Texans May Have Voted Improperly

(AP) – The U.S. Department of Justice has questioned how Gov. Greg Abbott’s hiring freeze could affect Texas institutions for people with intellectual disabilities.  The Austin American-Statesman reported Saturday that Justice Department officials say potential staffing shortages could cause Texas to violate its federal agreement to improve the facilities.  Abbott on Jan. 31, amid budget concerns, ordered a state agency hiring freeze through August. The directive only applies to agencies under Abbott’s office and allows exemptions.

The Justice Department, in a Feb. 7 response, said Texas supported living centers already have serious problems with turnover.  The Texas Health and Human Services Commission has a filed waiver request with Abbott’s office.  An Abbott spokesman says the governor’s office is working to make sure the living centers aren’t negatively affected by the hiring freeze.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Governor Hasn’t Seen National Guard Immigration Memo
  2. Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns
  3. DAVIS RANKIN
  4. NBA Warns Texas Over Proposed ‘Bathroom Bill’
Related Posts
COAST GUARD GENERIC SMALL

4 Men Rescued From Life Boat In Gulf Of Mexico Off Galveston

jsalinas 0
SELENA

Texas Judge Allows Lawsuit Against Selena Widower To Proceed

jsalinas 0
GUNS ON CAMPUS.PKNG

Some Texas Grad Students Hold Bar Conferences To Avoid Guns

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video