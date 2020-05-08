Justice Department Dropping Flynn’s Trump-Russia Case

(AP) — There has been another dramatic turn in the case of President Donald Trump’s first national security adviser Michael Flynn. The Justice Department says it’s dropping its criminal case against Flynn. The court filing Thursday was quickly celebrated by Trump. The president said he hoped a “big price” would be paid by officials who had accused Flynn of lying about his conversation with the Russian ambassador during the 2016 political campaign. That was part of special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation of contacts between Russia and Trump’s campaign. Flynn admitted his guilt and became a key cooperator for Mueller’s probe but later asked to withdraw his guilty plea..