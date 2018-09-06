Home NATIONAL Justice Department Move On Health Law Has Risks For GOP
Justice Department Move On Health Law Has Risks For GOP
NATIONAL
0

Justice Department Move On Health Law Has Risks For GOP

0
0
healthcare
now viewing

Justice Department Move On Health Law Has Risks For GOP

Charles_Marion_Russell_-_The_Custer_Fight_(1903)
now playing

Collection Tied To Battle Of Little Bighorn Goes To Auction

86326FF4-8C2B-49F7-88C2-EF3DA19C1AAE_cx4_cy2_cw91_w1023_r1_s
now playing

Golden State Sweeps Cleveland

GaryNevillepolicearrest_1528490526439_PNG_11831139_ver1_0_1280_720
now playing

Ex-Texas Officer Convicted For Using Chokehold On Black Man

houston+textx+sf
now playing

Texans Safety Andre Hal Diagnosed With Hodgkin Lymphoma

1280x720_71106B00-VCBRN
now playing

Lawsuit: Government Negligent In Texas Church Massacre

gavel+with+transgender+symbol
now playing

Kansas Teen Sentenced In Death Of Transgender Woman

323d5d91dbc74a0cadeb398b82aeee21_original
now playing

Lasseter, Pixar Co-Founder, To Step Down At End Of Year

north-bay-fire-000001
now playing

The Latest: PG&E Says It Followed Law But Will Boost Checks

Redmond O’Neal mugshotCredit: Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department
now playing

Redmond O'Neal Charged With Attempted Murder

untitled
now playing

Many Have Their Doubts About Trump-Kim Summit

(AP) – The Trump administration’s decision to stop defending in court the Obama health law’s popular protections for consumers with pre-existing conditions could prove risky for Republicans in the midterm elections – and nudge premiums even higher.

The Justice Department said in a court filing late Thursday that it will no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act, beginning with the unpopular requirement that people carry health insurance, but also including widely-supported provisions that guarantee access for people with medical problems and limit what insurers can charge older, sicker adults.

Friday, the insurance industry warned in stark terms of “harm that would come to millions of Americans” if such protections are struck down, causing premiums “to go even higher for older Americans and sicker patients.”

Related posts:

  1. Trump Administration: Heart Of Health Law Unconstitutional
  2. GOP Moderate Leader: Tentative Immigration Deal In Works
  3. Second Attempt To Seek Bond Fails For Valley Doctor Charged In Huge Health Care Fraud Scheme
Related Posts
86326FF4-8C2B-49F7-88C2-EF3DA19C1AAE_cx4_cy2_cw91_w1023_r1_s

Golden State Sweeps Cleveland

Danny Castillon 0
gavel+with+transgender+symbol

Kansas Teen Sentenced In Death Of Transgender Woman

Danny Castillon 0
323d5d91dbc74a0cadeb398b82aeee21_original

Lasseter, Pixar Co-Founder, To Step Down At End Of Year

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video