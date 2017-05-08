Home NATIONAL Justice Department Promises To Go After Government Leaks
(AP) – News media advocates are condemning the Justice Department’s announcement of a crackdown on government leaks.

Justice Department officials say they are reviewing guidelines that make it difficult for the government to subpoena journalists about their sources, and aren’t ruling out the possibility that a reporter could be prosecuted.

The executive director of the Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press, Bruce Brown, calls the decision to review the guidelines “deeply troubling.”

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has pledged to rein in government leaks that he says undermine American security. Sessions is taking an aggressive public stand after being called weak on the issue of leaks by President Donald Trump.

The attorney general said Friday the number of criminal leak probes has more than tripled so far this year.

