Home NATIONAL Justice Dept Defends Legality Of Whitaker As Acting Attorney General
Justice Dept Defends Legality Of Whitaker As Acting Attorney General
NATIONAL
0

Justice Dept Defends Legality Of Whitaker As Acting Attorney General

0
0
MATT WHITAKER
now viewing

Justice Dept Defends Legality Of Whitaker As Acting Attorney General

60-year-old Marta Elva Moreno
now playing

Former San Benito Teacher Found Dead

donald trump versus jim acosta
now playing

Fox, Other Media Companies Support CNN In White House Lawsuit

caravan on fence-wall
now playing

Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

Defense Secretary James Mattis
now playing

Mattis Defends Use Of Military On US-Mexico Border

Group says strikes damaged dozens of Gaza homes
now playing

Group Says Strikes Damaged Dozens Of Gaza Homes

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy
now playing

McCarthy Chosen To Lead House GOP Next Year

CARAVAN CENTRAL AMERICANS
now playing

Splintered Migrant Caravan Groups Arrive At US Border

US POSTAL SERVICE UNITED STATES POSTAL
now playing

U.S. Postal Service Lost $4 Billion In 2018

Nikolas Cruz
now playing

Suspect In Parkland Shooting Charged With Attacking Guard

CALIFORNIA WILD FIRES.JPG-1
now playing

Hundreds Still Missing As California Fires Death Toll Rises

The Justice Department is defending the legality of Matthew Whitaker’s appointment as acting attorney general.

President Trump made the appointment last week after firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions. An opinion from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel says the President has legal authority to make such a move, despite the fact that Whitaker is not a Senate-confirmed appointment. Trump bypassed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Democrats have ripped Whitaker’s appointment because of his past criticism of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s [[ MULL-ers ]] ongoing Russia investigation.

Related posts:

  1. President Trump Tweets Support for California
  2. Trump Mulling A Wide-Ranging Shakeup
  3. CNN Sues Trump, Demanding Return Of Acosta To White House
  4. Suspect In Parkland Shooting Charged With Attacking Guard
Related Posts
donald trump versus jim acosta

Fox, Other Media Companies Support CNN In White House Lawsuit

jsalinas 0
caravan on fence-wall

Migrants Climbing U.S.-Mexico Border Wall

jsalinas 0
House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy

McCarthy Chosen To Lead House GOP Next Year

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video