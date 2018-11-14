Justice Dept Defends Legality Of Whitaker As Acting Attorney General

The Justice Department is defending the legality of Matthew Whitaker’s appointment as acting attorney general.

President Trump made the appointment last week after firing Attorney General Jeff Sessions. An opinion from the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel says the President has legal authority to make such a move, despite the fact that Whitaker is not a Senate-confirmed appointment. Trump bypassed Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

Democrats have ripped Whitaker’s appointment because of his past criticism of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s [[ MULL-ers ]] ongoing Russia investigation.