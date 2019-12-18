Justice Dept. Plans Crackdown On Violent Crime In 7 Cities

(AP) The Justice Department is launching a crackdown aimed at driving down crime in seven of the nation’s most violent cities. Attorney General William Barr is announcing the initiative known as Operation Relentless Pursuit at a news conference in Detroit, Michigan. He’ll be joined by the leaders of the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshals Service. The Justice Department will intensify federal law enforcement resources in the seven cities with violent crime rates high above the national average. They are: Detroit, Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland, Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee.