Justice Ginsburg Participates In Oral Arguments From Hospital

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg isn’t letting a stay in the hospital keep her from doing her day job. Ginsburg participated in oral arguments from Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Wednesday as she’s recovering from a non-surgical treatment relating to an infection caused by a gallstone. The court took up a case involving a law that says most employers must provide no-cost birth control in their insurance plans.

However, a Trump Administration rule is seeking to let more employers opt out through a religious or moral objection. Ginsburg isn’t thrilled about the rule change, saying Congress’ wishes are being disregarded.