Justices Allow Arkansas To Enforce Abortion Restrictions
Justices Allow Arkansas To Enforce Abortion Restrictions

Justices Allow Arkansas To Enforce Abortion Restrictions

(AP) – The Supreme Court is allowing Arkansas to put in effect restrictions on how abortion pills are administered. Critics of a challenged state law say it could effectively end medication abortions in the state.

The justices on Tuesday rejected an appeal from the Planned Parenthood affiliate in Arkansas that asked the court to review an appeals court ruling and reinstate a lower court order that had blocked the law from taking effect. The law says doctors who provide abortion pills must hold a contract with another physician who has admitting privileges at a hospital and who would agree to handle complications.

The law is similar to a provision in Texas law that the Supreme Court struck down in 2016.

