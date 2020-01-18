NATIONAL

Justices Taking Up Bans On State Money To Religious Schools

By
0
FILE - In this Oct. 10, 2017, file photo, the Supreme Court in Washington, at sunset. A Supreme Court that seems more favorable to religion-based discrimination claims is set to hear a case that could make it easier to use public money to pay for religious schooling in many states. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

A Supreme Court that seems more favorable to religion-based discrimination claims is set to hear a case that could make it easier to use public money to pay for religious schooling in many states. The justices will hear arguments Wednesday in a dispute over a Montana scholarship program for private K-12 education that makes donors eligible for up to $150 in state tax credits. Advocates on both sides say the outcome could be momentous. Montana is among 37 states that have provisions in their state constitutions that bar religious schools from receiving state aid.

