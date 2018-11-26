Home NATIONAL Justices To Hear Antitrust Case Over Sale Of iPhone Apps
Justices To Hear Antitrust Case Over Sale Of iPhone Apps
NATIONAL
0

Justices To Hear Antitrust Case Over Sale Of iPhone Apps

0
0
WireAP_9544893ee9d544928ec1de1d18a00abb_12x5_992
now viewing

Justices To Hear Antitrust Case Over Sale Of iPhone Apps

AP18330203335275
now playing

Trial To Begin For Man Charged In White Nationalist Rally

d330cbca-aa8e-49cf-b378-3631e4605adb-large16x9_Trump
now playing

Trump To Rally For GOP's Senate Candidate In Mississippi

GMLOGO3
now playing

GM To Close Canadian Plant, But That's Just The Beginning

Mike Espy, Cindy Hyde-Smith
now playing

Mississippi Senator Banking On Boost From Trump Rallies

Central America Migrant Caravan
now playing

Mexico To Up Security At Border After Migrants Try To Cross

SAN YSIDRO BORDER MIGRANTS TEAR GAS
now playing

Mexico To Deport Migrants Who Rushed US Border

white rhino generic
now playing

New Endangered White Rhino Now On Display At Gladys Porter Zoo

frontier airlines
now playing

Frontier Now Flying Into The Rio Grande Valley

holiday travel thanksgiving Christmas new year’s
now playing

3.8 Million Texans Projected To Have Driven Over Holiday

IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Some Families Split Up At Border Still Detained Months Later

(AP) – Apple is at the Supreme Court to defend the way it sells apps for iPhones against claims by consumers that the company has unfairly monopolized the market.

The justices are hearing arguments Monday in Apple’s effort to end an antitrust lawsuit that could force the iPhone maker to cut the 30 percent commission it charges software developers whose apps are sold exclusively through Apple’s App Store. A judge could triple the compensation to consumers under antitrust law if Apple ultimately loses the lawsuit.

Apple says it doesn’t own the apps or sell them. That’s the responsibility of software developers.

But the lawsuit says the Cupertino, California-based company exerts control over the process, including a requirement that prices end in 99 cents. And iPhone apps are only available through the App Store.

Related posts:

  1. Government Seeks Quick Ruling On Transgender Troops Case
  2. Charges Dropped In Case That Was Brownsville’s First Homicide Of The Year
Related Posts
AP18330203335275

Trial To Begin For Man Charged In White Nationalist Rally

Roxanne Garcia 0
d330cbca-aa8e-49cf-b378-3631e4605adb-large16x9_Trump

Trump To Rally For GOP’s Senate Candidate In Mississippi

Roxanne Garcia 0
Mike Espy, Cindy Hyde-Smith

Mississippi Senator Banking On Boost From Trump Rallies

Fred Cruz 0
Close

Share this video