Juul Considering Challenge Of E-Cigarette Ban

Juul is reportedly considering whether to push back or embrace part of the Trump administration’s move to pull most e-cigarettes from the market.

The administration is moving to ban flavored e-cigarettes after more than 450 people were hospitalized and six people have died. The Wall Street Journal reports the company’s top officials are now debating whether to publicly back the Trump administration’s ban or to lobby for exceptions for mint and menthol flavors.

The FDA plans to pull every vaping product off the market except those that taste like tobacco.

Vaping suppliers point out, however, that while the flavored e-cigarettes contain nicotine, the health risks result from vaping THC cartridges that are sold on the black market.