Home TEXAS Juvenile Judge Releases Defendants After Election Loss
Juvenile Judge Releases Defendants After Election Loss
TEXAS
0

Juvenile Judge Releases Defendants After Election Loss

0
0
Judge_gavel
now viewing

Juvenile Judge Releases Defendants After Election Loss

border military razor wire
now playing

Pentagon Drops Title From Military Border Mission

ELECTION DAY 218
now playing

A Political Year Dominated By Women Faces Its Electoral Test

DONALD TRUMP AND NANCY PELOSI
now playing

Trump Backs Pelosi For House Speaker

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

AG Sessions Resigning

CAMEROON
now playing

79 Abducted Pupils Released In Cameroon, Says Church Leader

US AND RUSSIAN FLAGS RELATIONS
now playing

Kremlin Sees Little Chance Of Better US Ties

DEMOCRATS
now playing

Democrats Seize Control Of The House

DRUG BUST
now playing

Agents At Port Of Entry Seize $2M In Packaged Cocaine

POLICE
now playing

Texas Cop Is 3rd Person Charged In Double Homicide In NY

TED CRUZ
now playing

Cruz Returning To Senate, But O'Rourke's Future Less Clear

(AP) – A day after he lost his bid for re-election, a Texas juvenile court judge has released nearly all the defendants who appeared before him after first asking each one whether they intended to kill anyone.

Harris County prosecutors who appeared in court Wednesday before Judge Glenn Devlin expressed concern over the release of juveniles facing charges ranging from misdemeanors to violent crimes.  Devlin, a longtime Republican jurist, rescheduled all the cases to the first week in January, after the Democrat who beat him takes the bench.  It wasn’t clear how many juveniles were released without a full hearing on their cases.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement that Devlin’s actions “could endanger the public.”  Devlin declined comment when contacted by the Houston Chronicle .

Related posts:

  1. Los Fresnos Woman Convicted In On Federal Human Trafficking Charges
  2. Local Elections Recap
  3. Edinburg To Offer Amnesty For Outstanding Citations
  4. Trump Backs Pelosi For House Speaker
Related Posts
DRUG BUST

Agents At Port Of Entry Seize $2M In Packaged Cocaine

jsalinas 0
POLICE

Texas Cop Is 3rd Person Charged In Double Homicide In NY

jsalinas 0
TED CRUZ

Cruz Returning To Senate, But O’Rourke’s Future Less Clear

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video