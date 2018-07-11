Juvenile Judge Releases Defendants After Election Loss

(AP) – A day after he lost his bid for re-election, a Texas juvenile court judge has released nearly all the defendants who appeared before him after first asking each one whether they intended to kill anyone.

Harris County prosecutors who appeared in court Wednesday before Judge Glenn Devlin expressed concern over the release of juveniles facing charges ranging from misdemeanors to violent crimes. Devlin, a longtime Republican jurist, rescheduled all the cases to the first week in January, after the Democrat who beat him takes the bench. It wasn’t clear how many juveniles were released without a full hearing on their cases.

District Attorney Kim Ogg said in a statement that Devlin’s actions “could endanger the public.” Devlin declined comment when contacted by the Houston Chronicle .