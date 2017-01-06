Home WORLD Kabul Mayor Says Bomb Caused Damage 4 Km Away
Kabul Mayor Says Bomb Caused Damage 4 Km Away
Kabul Mayor Says Bomb Caused Damage 4 Km Away

KABUL EXPLOSION
Kabul Mayor Says Bomb Caused Damage 4 Km Away

(AP) – The city’s acting mayor says the massive truck bombing in Kabul caused property damage as far as 4 kilometers (2.5 miles) away from the blast site.

Abdullah Habibzai says city workers have removed around 200 large trucks of garbage and destroyed material after Wednesday’s blast.

Habibzai says the total damage from the bombing based on an initial estimate is 1 billion Afghanis ($1.5 million) but that number could rise.  Meanwhile, some people are still missing after the blast and families are searching for news about loved ones in local hospitals.

