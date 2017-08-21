Home NATIONAL Kaine Says US Must Be ‘invested’ In Afghanistan
Kaine Says US Must Be ‘invested’ In Afghanistan
NATIONAL
0

Kaine Says US Must Be ‘invested’ In Afghanistan

0
0
DONALD TRUMP ON AFGHANISTAN
now viewing

Kaine Says US Must Be ‘invested’ In Afghanistan

Capture
now playing

Rio Grande Valley May Be In The Path Of A Renewed Tropical System

Screen Shot 2017-08-21 at 2.45.03 PM
now playing

Oliver #POTW Aug 21

TRUMP ECLIPSE
now playing

Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

Oregon Eclipse
now playing

US Coast-To-Coast Total Eclipse Comes To An End

UTRGV
now playing

Grant To Allow Creation Of Suicide Prevention Team At UTRGV

jetblue
now playing

JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing In North Carolina

shutterstock_185887181_police_lights_generic1
now playing

Feds: Man Tried Planting Bomb On Confederate Statue

BIG BEN CLOCK
now playing

Big Ben's Bell Goes Silent For Years Of Repairs

STONE MOUNTAIN GEORGIA-1
now playing

Stone Mountain Poses Another Test For Confederate Symbols

US NAVY DESTROYER COLLISION
now playing

Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents

(AP) – Sen. Tim Kaine says the United States needs to “make sure that Afghanistan is not a breeding ground for things that can come back and hurt us.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday in advance of President Donald Trump’s primetime speech on Afghanistan, Kaine was asked what is at stake in the war-torn nation, where the United States is in its 16th year of involvement.  “I think the answer is we want to be invested, to put it bluntly,” said Kaine, a Democrat who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said U.S. officials should make certain that “what happens in Afghanistan stays in Afghanistan.”  Kaine says the country needs a discussion of “the continuing rationale” for being in Afghanistan.

Related posts:

  1. Trump To Outline Afghan Strategy In National TV Address
  2. Man Arrested After 3 Children Found Dead In Maryland Home
  3. Was Montana’s Wild House Race A Trump Test? Not So Much
  4. Kuwaiti Emir Seeks To Mediate Qatar Rift
Related Posts
TRUMP ECLIPSE

Trump Watches Eclipse From White House

jsalinas 0
Oregon Eclipse

US Coast-To-Coast Total Eclipse Comes To An End

jsalinas 0
jetblue

JetBlue Flight Makes Emergency Landing In North Carolina

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video