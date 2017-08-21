Kaine Says US Must Be ‘invested’ In Afghanistan

(AP) – Sen. Tim Kaine says the United States needs to “make sure that Afghanistan is not a breeding ground for things that can come back and hurt us.”

Appearing on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” Monday in advance of President Donald Trump’s primetime speech on Afghanistan, Kaine was asked what is at stake in the war-torn nation, where the United States is in its 16th year of involvement. “I think the answer is we want to be invested, to put it bluntly,” said Kaine, a Democrat who is a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. He said U.S. officials should make certain that “what happens in Afghanistan stays in Afghanistan.” Kaine says the country needs a discussion of “the continuing rationale” for being in Afghanistan.