Kamala Harris Is Biden’s Running Mate

(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

California Senator Kamala Harris is Joe Biden’s running mate. Biden made the announcement in an email to supporters and the two will deliver remarks in Wilmington, Deleware Wednesday.

The former VP and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee said Harris is “smart, tough, and ready to lead.” Biden argued that November’s election is a “battle for the soul of the nation.”

Harris’ parents immigrated from India and Jamaica. Harris was the first Indian American and the second African American woman elected to the Senate.

