Kansas Artist Carves Out Beto O’Rourke Image In Texas Field

(AP) – Some crop art in Central Texas features the face of Democrat Beto O’Rourke as the former congressman runs for president.

A field near Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has been carved out with a 2-acre (0.809-hectare) circle, an image of the El Paso politician’s face and the words “Beto 2020.” Kansas artist Stan Herd says he wanted to show his support for O’Rourke, who rose to prominence in his failed 2018 bid to unseat Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Herd says he used grass, mulch, clay to create the portrait, which was unveiled Sunday at Carson Creek Ranch on land donated for the project. Herd expects the portrait, visible from flights above the field, to last about two weeks before deteriorating due to weather.

Photo courtesy of William Luther The San Antonio Express-News Via AP