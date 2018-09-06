Home NATIONAL Kansas Teen Sentenced In Death Of Transgender Woman
Kansas Teen Sentenced In Death Of Transgender Woman
Kansas Teen Sentenced In Death Of Transgender Woman

Kansas Teen Sentenced In Death Of Transgender Woman

(AP) – A Kansas teenager has been sentenced to juvenile corrections in the stabbing death of a transgender woman.

Sedgwick County authorities say the boy was sentenced Friday for second-degree murder in the 2016 death of 32-year-old Tyreece Walker.

The juvenile, whose name was not released, was sentenced to juvenile corrections until the age of 22 1/2 with aftercare until he’s 23. The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office says that was the maximum sentence allowed under Kansas law for juvenile offenders.

The teenager, who was 16 when Walker was killed, claimed he acted in self-defense when he stabbed Walker at an apartment complex.

If the teen commits a new violation while serving his juvenile sentence or during aftercare, he could be sent to an adult prison for nearly 14 years.

