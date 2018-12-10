Home NATIONAL Kanye West Delivers Jaw-Dropping Show In Oval Office
Kanye West Delivers Jaw-Dropping Show In Oval Office
NATIONAL
0

Kanye West Delivers Jaw-Dropping Show In Oval Office

0
0
index
now viewing

Kanye West Delivers Jaw-Dropping Show In Oval Office

5bc050850f254326b8ecab92
now playing

American Pastor Back In Court For Spying And Terror Trial

2000
now playing

US-Saudi Relations Hit Snag Over Journalist's Disappearance

3000
now playing

After Michael's Rampage On Florida Panhandle: 'Nothing Left'

AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now playing

Teenage Victims Of Deadly Car Crash Identified

DONALD TRUMP AND KENYA WEST
now playing

Kanye West Praises Trump Before White House Lunch

APTOPIX Kazakhstan Russia Space Station
now playing

NASA Exploring Flying Space Station Without Crew

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump
now playing

McConnell, GOP Pushing 'mob behavior' Branding Of Dems

SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS
now playing

Uptick In Social Security Checks For 2019 As Inflation Rises

President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, at the White House in Washington.
now playing

Trump 'open-minded' On Stop-And-Frisk Policing

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

Homeland Security Issues Another Texas Border Wall Waiver

(AP) – Kanye West’s visit to the Oval Office will be remembered as a jaw-dropping performance.
The rapper didn’t rap. But, seated across from President Donald Trump at the Resolute Desk, the musician delivered a rambling, multipart monologue Thursday that touched on social issues, hydrogen planes, mental health, endorsement deals, politics and so much more.
Seizing the spotlight from the typically center-stage president, West dropped the F-word, floated policy proposals – and went in for a hug.
It was a surreal scene even by the standards of a nonconventional White House. The unlikely allies spoke to reporters before a closed-door lunch.

Related posts:

  1. President Trump, Kanye West To Have White House Lunch
  2. Kanye West Praises Trump Before White House Lunch
  3. Crews Still Looking For 4 Missing In West Texas Floods
Related Posts
3000

After Michael’s Rampage On Florida Panhandle: ‘Nothing Left’

Zack Cantu 0
DONALD TRUMP AND KENYA WEST

Kanye West Praises Trump Before White House Lunch

jsalinas 0
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump

McConnell, GOP Pushing ‘mob behavior’ Branding Of Dems

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video