Kanye West Praises Trump Before White House Lunch

Kanye West says he’d love to see President Trump and Colin Kaepernick sit side by side at the Super Bowl, wearing “Make America Great Again” hats.

In a wild press conference in the Oval Office with the President, West praised Trump and touched on a myriad of topics including the 13th Amendment, sleep disorder, illegal guns, jobs, strong male role models and Saturday Night Live. Kanye then said he loves Hillary Clinton, but he then added “the campaign ‘I’m with her’ just didn’t make me feel – as a guy … it was something about this hat that made me feel like Superman.”

NFL legend Jim Brown joined West at the White House to talk about prison reform.