Kasich: Ride Investigation Underway, But State Fair Will Go On

(Columbus, OH) — Ohio Governor John Kasich is ordering a thorough investigation after one man was killed and seven others injured in a ride malfunction at the state fair in Columbus. It happened last night when a swinging ride called the “Fire Ball” broke apart in midair. Three of the injured were listed in critical condition.

Speaking at the fairgrounds today, Kasich said the midway will remain closed until all rides are inspected and re-inspected. The “Fire Ball” ride from which a row of seats broke free was inspected and approved for operation.

