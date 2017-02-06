Kathy Griffin Says She’s Receiving Death Threats

(AP) – Kathy Griffin says she is receiving death threats over her photo shoot in which she posed with the likeness of President Donald Trump’s severed head. Griffin says the photo and video shoot were motivated by Trump’s comments in August 2015 about then-Fox News Channel anchor Megyn Kelly. Trump referred to blood coming out of her eyes and other parts of her body.

The 56-year-old comedian said those statements prompted her to pose with the Trump severed head, which was a mask mounted on a Styrofoam wig mold. Griffin and her attorneys appeared at a free-wheeling news conference Friday morning in which Griffin cried and again apologized for the shoot. Griffin grew more combative as the news conference went on and said she had nothing to say to Trump’s wife, Melania, or his young son, Barron.

Attorney Dmitry Gorin, who is a criminal lawyer representing Griffin in a Secret Service investigation, said the shoot was parody and the comedian did nothing wrong. He said Griffin is cooperating with the agency.